S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $508.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.19 and a 200-day moving average of $510.30. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

