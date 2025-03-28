Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 132,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Tepp RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 67,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJR opened at $106.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.