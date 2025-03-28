Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,412 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $516,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $507.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $558.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.25. The company has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

