Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $278.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.9854 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

