DnB Asset Management AS Has $127.02 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35,215 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $127,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $976.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $970.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $864.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.02.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

