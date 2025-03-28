New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $12.93 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,926,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 84,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.