Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lessened by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,189,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,058.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,087,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $269.81 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.08. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

