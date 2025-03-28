UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,815 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $18,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 142,450,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,359,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,690,000 after buying an additional 99,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after acquiring an additional 417,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $214.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.25. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $220.93. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

