IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.55.

Shares of LULU opened at $341.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.67. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

