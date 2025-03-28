Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

