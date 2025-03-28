Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 3.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $37,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,355,000 after buying an additional 1,043,484 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,344,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1 %

EW opened at $71.17 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,553 shares of company stock worth $4,513,064. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

