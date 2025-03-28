Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.17 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.600-5.000 EPS.

OXM opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $984.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at $146,112.52. The trade was a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

