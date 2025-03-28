Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10,151.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,469 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $59.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

