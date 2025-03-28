SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 6,843,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 38,332,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. Analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $524,759.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,174. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $1,400,061.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,764,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,793.28. This represents a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,726. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 2,542.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.