Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 154.7% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 25.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sharps Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ STSS opened at $0.12 on Friday. Sharps Technology has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $637,768.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52.
Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter.
About Sharps Technology
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
