Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 154.7% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 25.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STSS opened at $0.12 on Friday. Sharps Technology has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $637,768.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52.

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Technology

About Sharps Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Sharps Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sharps Technology by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 199,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

