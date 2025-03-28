Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 124,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Taoping Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Taoping stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. Taoping has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.19.
About Taoping
