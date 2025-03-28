Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 124,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taoping Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Taoping stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. Taoping has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.19.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

