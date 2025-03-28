Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Posts Earnings Results

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

Urban One Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ UONE opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. Urban One has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Insider Transactions at Urban One

In related news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $68,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $7,899.78. This trade represents a 89.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

