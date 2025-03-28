India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Posts Earnings Results

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 27.04 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. India Capital Growth had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 93.35%.

India Capital Growth Stock Down 0.9 %

LON IGC opened at GBX 162.60 ($2.11) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 179.27. India Capital Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 147.48 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 199 ($2.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £140.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.70.

India Capital Growth Company Profile

Fund Objective:To provide long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in listed mid and small cap Indian companies. Investments may also be made in large cap Indian companies where the Fund Manager believes long-term capital appreciation will be achieved. The Company may hold liquid assets (including cash) pending deployment in suitable investments.

