Norges Bank Makes New $1 Billion Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,157,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,558,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.48. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

