M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 7.46 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. M&G Credit Income Investment had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 88.81%.

M&G Credit Income Investment Price Performance

MGCI stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £143.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.38. M&G Credit Income Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 89 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.29). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.48.

Get M&G Credit Income Investment alerts:

M&G Credit Income Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. M&G Credit Income Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.27%.

About M&G Credit Income Investment

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.