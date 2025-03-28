NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded by Arete Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.8 %

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $196.95 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,213,861,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,769,048,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after buying an additional 139,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,672,409,000 after buying an additional 144,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,088,094,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

