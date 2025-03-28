KLA’s (KLAC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $725.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $825.39.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $700.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $729.51 and a 200-day moving average of $703.36. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. KLA has a 1 year low of $609.40 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in KLA by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

