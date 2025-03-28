Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,965 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $27,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $989,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,860,000 after acquiring an additional 258,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $89.19 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $110.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNR

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.