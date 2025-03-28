Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,303 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.