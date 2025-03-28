Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Ameren Earnings

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameren in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEE. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

AEE stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. Ameren has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 64.25%.

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,781.28. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,901,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

