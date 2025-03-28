Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is X Square Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 510.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.9% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $273.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $878.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.12.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

