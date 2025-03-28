denkapparat Operations GmbH Invests $315,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 74,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 50.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 45.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 30.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,917,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,521,000 after purchasing an additional 130,817 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.78.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $174.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.10 and a 1-year high of $312.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.17 and a 200-day moving average of $252.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

