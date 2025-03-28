SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Issues Earnings Results

SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.46) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SkinBioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 115.86% and a negative net margin of 237.95%.
SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON:SBTX opened at GBX 24.20 ($0.31) on Friday. SkinBioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 8.32 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 26.45 ($0.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. The firm has a market cap of £55.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.70.
SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile
