Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.69 EPS

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($4.69), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $88.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.60 million. Telesat had a net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. Telesat updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Telesat Trading Down 1.4 %

TSAT stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Telesat has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $277.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

