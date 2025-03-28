General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.160-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.69.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Mills has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

