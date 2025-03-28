New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 147,866.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,375,744,000. LM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,429,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 48,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $515.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.16. The firm has a market cap of $471.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

