UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 15,788 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after buying an additional 898,296 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $206.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.12. General Electric has a one year low of $133.99 and a one year high of $214.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

