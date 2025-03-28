Short Interest in Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Declines By 45.1%

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 733.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

