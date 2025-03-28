Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA Price Performance
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yara International ASA
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.