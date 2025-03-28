Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 505.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

