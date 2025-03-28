Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

About Wolters Kluwer

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $156.18 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

