Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Report on Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.