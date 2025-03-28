Triodos Investment Management BV Boosts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,755.81. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

