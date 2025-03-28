Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV cut its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HASI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

