New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $20.62 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 116,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,621,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 0.8% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,858,428,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $132,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $125,336,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,823 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $144.95 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.54 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

