WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,477 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $341.53 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

