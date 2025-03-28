AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $11,762,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,745,481.08. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $104.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.59, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Read Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.