Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,770 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $160,985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,892 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 91.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,076 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8,324.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 655,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 647,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 849,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,633,000 after acquiring an additional 491,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $27,724,193.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,509,155 shares in the company, valued at $324,634,473.90. This trade represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,270,894 shares of company stock worth $317,578,168. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $125.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $167.38. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.36.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

