Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. Makes New $12.25 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 9.4% of Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average of $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

