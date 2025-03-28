Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Declares Dividend of $1.00

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.9994 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 245.0% increase from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vinci stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vinci has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

