Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Declares Dividend of $1.00

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.9994 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 245.0% increase from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vinci Trading Up 0.9 %

Vinci stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vinci has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.