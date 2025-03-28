Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Declares Dividend of $1.00

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.9994 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 245.0% increase from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Vinci Trading Up 0.9 %
Vinci stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vinci has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $32.82.
Vinci Company Profile
