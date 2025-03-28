Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in AON were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,519,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,714,000 after buying an additional 88,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AON by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,576,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $30,224,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON opened at $398.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.75. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

