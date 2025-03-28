Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
