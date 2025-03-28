Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Synaptogenix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNPX opened at $2.67 on Friday. Synaptogenix has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.
About Synaptogenix
