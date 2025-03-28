Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPX opened at $2.67 on Friday. Synaptogenix has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

About Synaptogenix

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.