MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.810-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.81-1.87 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLKN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MillerKnoll stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.42%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

