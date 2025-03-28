Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.0 million-$395.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.5 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.600-5.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $984.30 million, a PE ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

