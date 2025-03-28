First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $40.95 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
