Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%.

Harrow Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $27.87 on Friday. Harrow has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $992.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

